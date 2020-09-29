Kenin survives scare to reach French Open second round

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin recovered from a break down in the final set to defeat 125th-ranked Russian Liudmila Samsonova 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the first round at Roland Garros

Fourth seed Kenin, who dumped out Serena Williams in Paris a year ago, fought back from 2-0 down in the decider Tuesday to advance to a second-round tie against Romania's Ana Bogdan.