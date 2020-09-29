UrduPoint.com
Kenin Survives Scare To Reach French Open Second Round

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:59 PM

Kenin survives scare to reach French Open second round

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin recovered from a break down in the final set to defeat 125th-ranked Russian Liudmila Samsonova 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the first round at Roland Garros

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin recovered from a break down in the final set to defeat 125th-ranked Russian Liudmila Samsonova 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the first round at Roland Garros.

Fourth seed Kenin, who dumped out Serena Williams in Paris a year ago, fought back from 2-0 down in the decider Tuesday to advance to a second-round tie against Romania's Ana Bogdan.

More Stories From Sports

