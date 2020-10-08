UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kenin To Face Teenager Swiatek In Roland Garros Final

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 10:45 PM

Kenin to face teenager Swiatek in Roland Garros final

Sofia Kenin defeated Petra Kvitova 6-4, 7-5 to reach the French Open final on Thursday and will attempt to capture a second Grand Slam of the year following her Australian Open triumph

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Sofia Kenin defeated Petra Kvitova 6-4, 7-5 to reach the French Open final on Thursday and will attempt to capture a second Grand Slam of the year following her Australian Open triumph.

Fourth seed Kenin will meet 19-year-old Iga Swiatek of Poland in Saturday's final after denying two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova in her bid for a third major.

The American faltered when serving for the match at 5-4 but broke Kvitova in the following game before closing out the victory over the Czech seventh seed.

Kenin, 21, will try to become the first woman to win two Slams in the same season since Angelique Kerber claimed the Australian and US Open titles in 2016.

Related Topics

Sofia Same Poland Turkish Lira Women 2016 Australian Open Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Advisor on Tourism visits different stations of Or ..

5 minutes ago

US Imposes Sanctions on 18 Iranian Banks - Treasur ..

6 minutes ago

Eating bananas, avocados daily may prevent heart d ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai to host opening leg of HERO World Series 202 ..

21 minutes ago

Twitter Removes More Accounts Allegedly Tied to Ru ..

6 minutes ago

Taliban Welcome Trump's Promise to Withdraw All US ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.