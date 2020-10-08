Kenin to face teenager Swiatek in Roland Garros final

Sofia Kenin defeated Petra Kvitova 6-4, 7-5 to reach the French Open final on Thursday and will attempt to capture a second Grand Slam of the year following her Australian Open triumph

Fourth seed Kenin will meet 19-year-old Iga Swiatek of Poland in Saturday's final after denying two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova in her bid for a third major.

The American faltered when serving for the match at 5-4 but broke Kvitova in the following game before closing out the victory over the Czech seventh seed.

Kenin, 21, will try to become the first woman to win two Slams in the same season since Angelique Kerber claimed the Australian and US Open titles in 2016.