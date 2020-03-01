Wellington, March 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Brad Kennedy carded a remarkable eight-under-par final-round 63 to come from behind to win golf's New Zealand Open by two strokes on Sunday.

Kennedy, who won the tournament in 2011, started the day two shots behind fellow Australian Lucas Herbert but stormed to victory at the Millbrook Resort course in Queenstown, finishing on 21 under-par 264.

"To do this again after nine years is just unbelievable," said Kennedy of his second win in the event which is co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and the Australasia PGA Tour.

"I actually posted a number in my head last night, 21 was the number, and I didn't think I'd reach it but I just knew that this course was out there to be had, the course is playing unbelievable.

" The in-form Herbert, who won the European Tour's Dubai Desert Classic in January, had a costly double-bogey on the 13th.

He fought back with three consecutive birdies and, needing another at the 18th to force a playoff, instead dropped a shot for a 67 that left him two strokes adrift of Kennedy.

South Korean 17-year-old Kim Joo-hyung, who shared the overnight lead with Herbert, could only manage a final-round 70 for fourth place on 16-under par, a shot behind third-placed Australian Nick Flanagan.

Geoff Ogilvy of Australia, the 2006 US Open champion, had a disappointing final round of four-over 75 to slip back to a share of 54th on two-under for the tournament.