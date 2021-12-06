UrduPoint.com

Kentucky Derby Winner Medina Spirit Dies: Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 11:16 PM

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies: reports

Drug-tainted Kentucky Derby-winning horse Medina Spirit died suddenly after a workout in California on Monday, US media reports said

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Drug-tainted Kentucky Derby-winning horse Medina Spirit died suddenly after a workout in California on Monday, US media reports said.

The Paulick Report horse racing news website quoted the California Horse Racing board's equine medical director Jeff Blea confirming the death of the three-year-old, who is trained by legendary US trainer Bob Baffert.

The report said Medina Spirit, who tested positive for a banned steroid following victory in this year's Kentucky Derby, collapsed and died after a morning workout at Santa Anita Park.

"I spoke to the attending veterinarian, and when they got to him on the track he had already expired," Blea told the Paulick Report.

Blea said blood, hair and urine from the horse would be analysed as part of an investigation into the cause of death.

"We will take a close look at the heart to try and identify the cause of death," Blea said.

Medina Spirit's victory at the Kentucky Derby was called into question after the horse tested positive for traces of betamethasone, an anti-inflammatory steroid medication not allowed to be used within 14 days of competition.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission is investigating the matter while Churchill Downs issued a two-year ban on trainer Baffert, who has denied all wrongdoing.

Related Topics

Died Derby Churchill Medina Turkish Lira Media All From Blood

Recent Stories

EGA’s GAC awards significant mining contract to ..

EGA’s GAC awards significant mining contract to Guinean firm as it seeks to ex ..

22 minutes ago
 SAFEEN Feeders bolsters UAE-coastal feeder service ..

SAFEEN Feeders bolsters UAE-coastal feeder service fleet with addition of SAFEEN ..

22 minutes ago
 Sprinter Vicaut leaves Reider training camp for It ..

Sprinter Vicaut leaves Reider training camp for Italy

5 minutes ago
 NHMP launches campaign to ensure M-Tag mandatory f ..

NHMP launches campaign to ensure M-Tag mandatory for all vehicles

5 minutes ago
 New DIG takes charge

New DIG takes charge

5 minutes ago
 Azam Khan Swati grieved over crash of army helicop ..

Azam Khan Swati grieved over crash of army helicopter in Siachen

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.