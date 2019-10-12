UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kenya Celebrates As Kipchoge Makes Them Proud

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 08:36 PM

Kenya celebrates as Kipchoge makes them proud

Eliud Kipchoge's historic marathon time on Saturday was greeted with joy and pride in his native Kenya

Eldoret, Kenya, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Eliud Kipchoge's historic marathon time on Saturday was greeted with joy and pride in his native Kenya.

"I am happy today because he has won in Kenya and in the world. I thank him so much for this, for me, for Kenya and the world," said Kipchoge's mother Janet Rotich who watched in her home village Kapsisiywa as her son became the first man to run the marathon distance in less than two hours.

Kipchoge's run in Vienna was broadcast live on all Kenya's television stations.

Even so, in Eldoret, the city 40 kilometres from Kapsisiywa where the 34-year-old runner, his wife and three children live, and in Nairobi, crowds gathered in the early morning to watch the run on giant screens.

In Eldoret, the fans watched in feverish excitement as their champion ticked off the kilometres and exulted when Kipchoge crossed the finish line with a clock displaying 1hr 59 min 40 sec, throwing hats and water bottles into the air.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta quickly issued his "hearty congratulations".

"You've done it, you've made history and made Kenya proud while at it. Your win today, will inspire tens of future generations to dream big and to aspire for greatness. We celebrate you and wish you God's blessings," President Kenyatta continued.

Kenya's vice-president William Ruto, who had made the trip to Vienna, sent out a series of tweets.

"A blistering 1.59.40! Congratulations @EliudKipchoge for the historic achievement in shattering the sub-two-hour barrier for the marathon; you are arguably the greatest runner of all time." Athletics, along with sevens rugby, is the most successful sport in bringing Kenyans together, regardless of their social or ethnic background.

In Kapsisiywa, Eliud's older brother, Wilson Sugut, said the run showed what individuals could achieve.

"He told the world that no human being is limited and that he will overcome this two-hour barrier," he recalled. "People couldn't believe it, but now we can believe it."

Related Topics

World Water Wife Vienna Marathon Man Eldoret Nairobi Kenya God TV All From

Recent Stories

Bilawal says he’ll prefer to die but won’t let ..

1 minute ago

Lahore Waste Management Company launches drive to ..

5 minutes ago

Kipchoge the monastic marathon history-maker

5 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif says he will follow his brother Naw ..

25 minutes ago

Govt to offer public-private partnership to foreig ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme launches one ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.