NAIROBI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) --:Kenya on Saturday kicked-off the countdown to the World Athletics Under 20 (U20) Championships to be held later this month by launching medals.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta lauded the design of the medals which takes the form of 'Ngarewa' necklace drawn from the Maasai rich cultural heritage.

Margaret said the design which denotes beauty, heritage and individuality, complements the resilience of the country's young athletes.

"It also highlights the theme and diversity of the World Under 20 Championships," she said in a statement released after the ceremony in Nairobi.

The First Lady encouraged the Kenyan team to utilize the home-ground advantage to shine during the championships. "It will also allow us to cheer our athletes on as we watch them in our homes on television," said the First Lady who is also the patron of the U20 Championships.

Margaret said the U20 Championships is one in a series of global sporting events that offers opportunities for growth to the country's sports men and women, noting that the event which begins on Aug. 15 will showcase the talent and potential that abounds in the youth.