UrduPoint.com

Kenya Kicks Off Countdown To World Athletics Under 20 C'ships

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 02:07 PM

Kenya kicks off countdown to World Athletics Under 20 C'ships

Kenya on Saturday kicked-off the countdown to the World Athletics Under 20 (U20) Championships to be held later this month by launching medals

NAIROBI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) --:Kenya on Saturday kicked-off the countdown to the World Athletics Under 20 (U20) Championships to be held later this month by launching medals.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta lauded the design of the medals which takes the form of 'Ngarewa' necklace drawn from the Maasai rich cultural heritage.

Margaret said the design which denotes beauty, heritage and individuality, complements the resilience of the country's young athletes.

"It also highlights the theme and diversity of the World Under 20 Championships," she said in a statement released after the ceremony in Nairobi.

The First Lady encouraged the Kenyan team to utilize the home-ground advantage to shine during the championships. "It will also allow us to cheer our athletes on as we watch them in our homes on television," said the First Lady who is also the patron of the U20 Championships.

Margaret said the U20 Championships is one in a series of global sporting events that offers opportunities for growth to the country's sports men and women, noting that the event which begins on Aug. 15 will showcase the talent and potential that abounds in the youth.

Related Topics

World Sports Young Nairobi Kenya Women Event TV From

Recent Stories

Mass evacuations as Greece fires rage on

Mass evacuations as Greece fires rage on

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 community transmission substantial or hig ..

COVID-19 community transmission substantial or high in most of U.S.: CDC

2 minutes ago
 Entire excise and taxation team suspended

Entire excise and taxation team suspended

2 minutes ago
 Portugal reaches 70 pct vaccination rate against C ..

Portugal reaches 70 pct vaccination rate against COVID-19

2 minutes ago
 U.S. agricultural futures rise

U.S. agricultural futures rise

9 minutes ago
 Ireland reports highest daily cases in current wav ..

Ireland reports highest daily cases in current wave of COVID-19 infections

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.