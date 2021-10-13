Kenyan athlete Tirop found dead with stab wounds

Record-breaking Kenyan distance runner Agnes Tirop was found dead Wednesday with stab wounds to her stomach in a suspected homicide, athletics officials said

Tirop, 25, was a fast-rising athlete -- a double world 10,000m bronze medallist and 2015 world cross county champion who also finished fourth in the 5,000m at the Tokyo Olympics this year.

Only last month, she smashed the women-only 10 km world record at the Road to Records Event in Germany, with a time of 30:01, slicing 28 seconds off the previous record, Athletics Kenya said.

Tirop also made history in 2015 when she became the second-youngest ever gold medallist in the women's cross country championships after South Africa's Zola Budd.

She was found dead at her home in the high altitude training town of Iten in western Kenya.