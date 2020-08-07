Kenyan athletes allowed to compete in Monaco Diamond League

Eleven Kenyan athletes have been accepted to compete in the season-opening Monaco Diamond League on August 14 after the French government agreed to waive their visa applications, officials said

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Eleven Kenyan athletes have been accepted to compete in the season-opening Monaco Diamond League on August 14 after the French government agreed to waive their visa applications, officials said.

The athletes, including five Olympic and world champions secured their travel documents on Thursday after Kenya made an appeal after the country was blacklisted due to rising coronavirus cases.

Kenya is among the list of countries denied access to the European Union countries when the borders were reopened on July 1. Kenya has recorded 24,411 cases resulting in 399 deaths.

"We are happy the athletes have been issued with their visas after our appeal against the travel restrictions issued by the EU when the borders were reopened on July 1," Athletics Kenya (AK) executive committee official Barnaba Korir said.

"But they have to follow with the strict health and safety protocols before being cleared to compete in Monaco. They are required to be tested on Friday and stay in Kenya for 72 hours before leaving on Monday. They will undergo another test when they arrive in Monaco, 24 to 48 hours before they take part in the competition," added Korir.

The athletes include Olympic and world 3000m steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto, the women's steeplechase world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech and the reigning women's world 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri.