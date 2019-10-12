Kenyan Runner Kipchoge Sets World Record by Breaking Two-Hour Marathon Barrier

- Home
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 06:53 PM
Kenya's 34 year-old long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge on Saturday has become the first ever athlete who has run a marathon distance of almost 42.2 kilometers (26 miles) in less than two hours
Kipchoge, who won Olympic gold in 2016, ran the marathon in Vienna in one hour 59 minutes and 40 seconds.
The Kenyan athlete was accompanied by tens of pacemakers on the distance.
The previous world record in the marathon also belongs to Kipchoge he covered Berlin marathon distance in two hours, one minute and 39 seconds in 2018.
Kipchoge won Berlin, London and Chicago marathons. He also has the gold award of the World Championship of 2003 for running 5,000 meters race and two Olympic awards in the same discipline.