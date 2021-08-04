MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Kenyan runners claimed both the gold and silver medals in the men's 800-meter final at the Tokyo Olympics, as Emmanuel Korir broke away in the final straight to take the win, followed closely by compatriot Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich.

Australia's Peter Bol led for most of the race before fading in the final 100 meters.

Korir surged away to win in a time of 1:45.06.

Poland's Patryk Dobek claimed the bronze medal.