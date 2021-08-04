UrduPoint.com

Kenyan Runners Take Gold, Silver In Men's 800 Meters At Tokyo Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

Kenyan Runners Take Gold, Silver in Men's 800 Meters at Tokyo Olympics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Kenyan runners claimed both the gold and silver medals in the men's 800-meter final at the Tokyo Olympics, as Emmanuel Korir broke away in the final straight to take the win, followed closely by compatriot Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich.

Australia's Peter Bol led for most of the race before fading in the final 100 meters.

Korir surged away to win in a time of 1:45.06.

Poland's Patryk Dobek claimed the bronze medal.

