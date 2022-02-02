UrduPoint.com

Kenya's Asbel Kiprop Seeks Track Comeback As Doping Ban Ends

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 02, 2022 | 04:26 PM

Kenya's Asbel Kiprop seeks track comeback as doping ban ends

Kenya's former Olympic and three-time world 1500m champion Asbel Kiprop has vowed to make a successful return to the track after his four-year doping ban elapsed on Wednesday

Nairobi, Feb 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Kenya's former Olympic and three-time world 1500m champion Asbel Kiprop has vowed to make a successful return to the track after his four-year doping ban elapsed on Wednesday.

Kiprop, 32, was suspended in April 2019 for taking the blood-boosting drug EPO but he has always protested his innocence.

"I was falsely accused of doping. But I have accepted my fate, served my time and now I am ready to return to the track," he told AFP.

He said his main target was the World Championships at Hayward Field, Oregon in June.

Kiprop became the first Kenyan to win the 1500m gold at the world championships in Daegu, South Korea in 2011.

He went to win two more world titles in 2013 and 2015 to add to the 2008 Olympic gold medal he was awarded after the original winner, Rashid Ramzi of Bahrain, tested positive for doping.

Kiprop, a police chief inspector, said he will make his domestic return at the Kenyan police track and field championships in Nairobi on April 6, where he will seek selection for the national championships and the world athletics trials.

But he will skip the 1500m and instead compete in the 800m, which was his initial event as a junior athlete.

"I want to start small and win for my employers, the Kenya police, who diligently stood by me all the four years," said Kiprop.

"I want to begin like an amateur," he quipped. "It is going to be a hard time since I have to shed my weight by five kilogrammes (11 Pounds). I want to post good times and progressively go up the ladder and qualify to represent Kenya again.""I don't anticipate any opposition from the Kenyan athletics federation, which have in the past refused to accept athletes who have served major doping suspensions from competing for the country due to the negative publicity that accompanies them."

Related Topics

World Police Rashid Nairobi Daegu Bahrain South Korea Kenya April June 2015 2019 Gold Olympics Post Event All From Weight Opposition

Recent Stories

Russia Has Plans to Hedge Risks in Event of New US ..

Russia Has Plans to Hedge Risks in Event of New US Economic Sanctions - Dmitry P ..

38 seconds ago
 Skiing into the unknown: Beijing's man-made Olympi ..

Skiing into the unknown: Beijing's man-made Olympic pistes

40 seconds ago
 Putin Spoke About Security Guarantees for Russia W ..

Putin Spoke About Security Guarantees for Russia With Restrained Optimism - Pesk ..

11 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt to form special force to ensure p ..

Balochistan govt to form special force to ensure preservation of forest, wildlif ..

11 minutes ago
 Spanish envoy stresses efforts to enhance bilatera ..

Spanish envoy stresses efforts to enhance bilateral trade

11 minutes ago
 Peskov on Prospects for Putin-Johnson Conversation ..

Peskov on Prospects for Putin-Johnson Conversation: We Haven't Announced Such

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>