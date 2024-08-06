Open Menu

Kenya's Chebet Wins Olympic Women's 5,000m Gold

Muhammad Rameez Published August 06, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Kenya's Chebet wins Olympic women's 5,000m gold

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Kenya's Beatrice Chebet won gold in the Olympic women's 5,000m on Monday, easily defeating Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan to end the defending champion's dreams of a long-distance treble.

Chebet accelerated past compatriot Faith Kipyegon down the home straight to take gold in 14min 28.

56sec.

Kipyegon crossed the finish line in second place but was swiftly disqualified for a shove in the closing laps.

That decision saw Hassan moved into the silver medal position with a time of 14:30.61 while Italy's Nadia Battocletti took bronze.

Related Topics

Italy Kenya Women Gold Silver Olympics Bronze

Recent Stories

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before ..

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC

2 hours ago
 LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

2 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

7 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

16 hours ago
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

16 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

16 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

17 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

17 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

17 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports