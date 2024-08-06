Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Kenya's Beatrice Chebet won gold in the Olympic women's 5,000m on Monday, easily defeating Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan to end the defending champion's dreams of a long-distance treble.

Chebet accelerated past compatriot Faith Kipyegon down the home straight to take gold in 14min 28.

56sec.

Kipyegon crossed the finish line in second place but was swiftly disqualified for a shove in the closing laps.

That decision saw Hassan moved into the silver medal position with a time of 14:30.61 while Italy's Nadia Battocletti took bronze.