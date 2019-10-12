Kenya's Kipchoge Busts Two-hour Marathon Barrier
Muhammad Rameez 47 seconds ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 02:14 PM
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge on Saturday busted the mythical two-hour marathon barrier on a specially prepared course in Vienna
Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :
With a timing of 1hr 59min 40.2sec, the Olympic champion became the first ever to run a marathon in under two hours.