UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kenya's Kipchoge Ready To Bust 2-hour Marathon Barrier

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 06:34 PM

Kenya's Kipchoge ready to bust 2-hour marathon barrier

Kenya's Olympic and world champion Eliud Kipchoge said Thursday he was confident of busting the mythical two-hour barrier for the marathon this weekend, an achievement he ranks with man's first landing on the moon

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Kenya's Olympic and world champion Eliud Kipchoge said Thursday he was confident of busting the mythical two-hour barrier for the marathon this weekend, an achievement he ranks with man's first landing on the moon.

The 34-year-old will make the attempt on Saturday in Vienna in a huge park where the path has been specially prepared to make it as even as possible. Two years ago he tried, and failed narrowly, at Monza, Italy Kipchoge already holds the men's world record for the distance with a time of 2hr 01min 39sec, which he set in the flat Berlin marathon on September 16, 2018.

But now, on a surface partly retarred and prepared with other features such as a banked corner that can save time and avoid injury, he is aiming to set a new mark. He will be aided by pacemakers, who are taking turns to support him.

Because of way the run is being set up and paced the International Association of Athletics Federations will not validate the time as a world record.

"Vienna is (about) running and making history in this world, like the first man to go to the moon," Kipchoge told reporters Thursday at a press conference in the Austrian capital, adding he wanted to show that "no human is limited".

"The course is extremely good. I'm happy with the course," he said, adding he was trying to "stay as calm as possible" for Saturday.

The 42.195-kilometre (26.219-miles) stretch has been prepared so that it should take him just about 4.

5 seconds more than a computer-simulated completely flat and straight course, according to an analysis by sports experts at Vienna University.

- More prepared - In total, he will only have to descend 26 metres in altitude down and climb 12 metres, the experts said.

Kipchoge attempted the feat in May 2017 on the Monza National Autodrome racing circuit in Italy, finishing in a time of 2hr 00min 25sec.

He says he is mentally stronger now and he is "confident" that he can get it "the second time".

"My training has been the same, my coach has been the same, my management, everything has been the same. Now the thinking is different," he said.

"I feel more prepared. I feel more ready." Kipchoge will begin his run between 5:00 am (0300 GMT) and 9:00 am -- the exact time will only be set Friday -- amid favourable weather conditions: very low wind speed, temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees Celsius (41-48 Fahrenheit), and no rain, according to organisers.

The founder of the main sponsors, Ineos, British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, is taking a personal interest in the challenge because he himself competes in Ironman triathlons.

The world marathon record has, for the past 16 years, been contested uniquely between athletes from Kenya and Ethiopia. The two nations are also fierce rivals for distance medals on the track.

Kipchoge's record was almost beaten last month in the Berlin marathon by Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele, who ran 2:01.41, just two seconds short of the world mark.

Related Topics

Weather World Sports Vienna Marathon Berlin Man Same Italy Ethiopia Kenya May September 2017 2018 Olympics From Coach Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Quality cricket to bring quality rewards for playe ..

3 minutes ago

Russia keen on filling UAE’s food import demand, ..

6 minutes ago

Noorul Haq Qadri given task to meet JUI-F’s Chie ..

12 minutes ago

Steel Cutting Ceremony Of 16 T Bollard Pull Pusher ..

16 minutes ago

Vladimir Putin to begin visit to UAE next week

21 minutes ago

Putin&#039;s landmark visit: Diplomatic success of ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.