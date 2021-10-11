Boston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Benson Kipruto of Kenya stormed to victory in the rescheduled Boston Marathon on Monday, producing a devastating late burst over the closing stages to claim the biggest win of his career.

The 30-year-old crossed the line in 2hr 9min 51sec after blazing away from the field at the 22-mile mark to win by around 45 seconds.

Ethiopia's Lemi Berhanu was second, finishing just ahead of compatriot Jemal Yimer in third place.