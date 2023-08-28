Open Menu

Kenya's Moraa Ends Mu's Title Run In Women's 800m

Muhammad Rameez Published August 28, 2023

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Kenya's Mary Moraa skipped over the line in joy as she won the women's 800 metres world title on Sunday in Budapest, ending Athing Mu's dominance of the event.

The 23-year-old timed a personal best 1min 56.03sec with Britain's Keely Hodgkinson having to settle for silver like last year, as she finished in 1:56.34.

Mu, the Olympic and defending world champion who has rarely raced this year, finished third in 1:56.61.

The tall Mu had led from the start with Moraa and Hodgkinson keeping tabs on her.

Moraa, though, was the one who was able to keep with the 21-year-old American phenomenon, while Hodgkinson decided to drop off the pace a bit as they heard the bell.

Mu moved up a gear down the back straight but Moraa would not let go and as they rounded the bend she was on her shoulder.

Mu still held the lead but as Hodgkinson made her charge down the inside it was Moraa on the outside who got ahead of the American with 30 metres to go.

Hodgkinson also passed Mu but it was too late for her to get gold.

Moraa had the edge and added the title to her Commonwealth Games gold she won last year, Hodgkinson filling second there too.

Moraa lay on the track for a few seconds before getting to her feet and dancing in celebration -- and her Kenyan teammates on the training track did the same.

