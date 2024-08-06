Open Menu

Kenya's 'smiling Assassin' Chebet Wins Olympic 5,000m Gold

Muhammad Rameez Published August 06, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Kenya's 'smiling assassin' Chebet wins Olympic 5,000m gold

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Kenya's Beatrice Chebet produced a masterful display of tactical running to win gold in the Olympic women's 5,000m on Monday to end defending champion Sifan Hassan's dream of a long-distance treble.

Chebet -- nicknamed "the smiling assassin" -- bided her time before accelerating past compatriot Faith Kipyegon down the home straight to take gold in 14min 28.56sec at the Stade de France.

Kipyegon, the reigning 5,000m world champion, crossed the finish line in second place but was swiftly disqualified for a shove in the closing laps.

That ruling saw Dutchwoman Hassan moved into the silver medal position with a time of 14:30.61 while Italy's Nadia Battocletti took bronze in 14:31.64.

Hassan, 31, had been aiming to become the first woman in history to win 5,000m, 10,000m and marathon gold at the same Olympics, emulating the feat achieved by men's distance running legend Emile Zatopek at the 1952 Helsinki Games.

But after deploying her favoured tactic of staying at the back of the field for most of the race, Hassan was unable to live with the pace of Kenya's Chebet and Kipyegon in the final stages of a thrilling race.

Kipyegon edged just clear of Chebet coming down the home straight but was unable to respond when her compatriot found an extra gear and swept past her.

Hassan crossed the line in third place but was elevated to silver moments after the finish following Kipyegon's disqualification.

Chebet's victory was the latest milestone in a dazzling season for the 24-year-old Kenyan, who set a world record in the 10,000m in Eugene, Oregon in May.

Chebet will now look to seize Hassan's Olympic 10,000m crown when the race takes place on Friday.

Related Topics

World France Marathon Helsinki Same Eugene Italy Kenya May Women Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

9 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

9 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

9 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

10 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

10 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

10 hours ago
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

10 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

10 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

10 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

11 hours ago
 Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collect ..

Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR

11 hours ago
 SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribut ..

SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports