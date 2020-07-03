UrduPoint.com
Kerbs At Austrian Grand Prix Removed To Prevent Costly Damage

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 12:26 AM

Spielberg, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ):In a move to prevent costly damage to cars, the yellow kerbs at the final two corners of the Red Bull Ring have been removed ahead of this weekend's season-opening Austrian Grand Prix.

Teams had expressed worries about the cost of damage and a shortage of spare parts following the closure of their factories during the Coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Several teams face financial problems - Williams are up for sale and McLaren have cut staff and sought a major bank loan to ensure their survival - and the sport has brought in budget caps.

The running of three races on consecutive weekends will stretch resources and the removal of the aggressive kerbs will limit bodywork damage.

The kerbs have been replaced by timing loops to make sure that drivers obey track limits.

