UrduPoint.com

Kerr Says Warriors Star Trio Have 'plenty Left In Tank' After Playoff Ouster

Muhammad Rameez Published May 13, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Kerr says Warriors star trio have 'plenty left in tank' after playoff ouster

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Golden State coach Steve Kerr acknowledged on Friday that the 2022-23 iteration of the Warriors "is not a championship team," but he believes Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green can still form the core of one.

Shortly after the Los Angeles Lakers ended the defending champion Warriors' season with a 122-101 victory in game six of their Western Conference semi-final series, Kerr insisted that the star trio are not done yet.

"I think it's probably too raw right now for me to think about," Kerr said when asked about possible future moves for a franchise that won four titles in the past eight seasons, reaching the NBA Finals six times.

"The thing I will say is that Draymond, Klay, Steph, our core guys, they've got plenty left to offer. There's still plenty in the tank." "I thought they all had great seasons and may not have ended on a high note, but all three guys are still high-level players and I still feel like this team has championship potential." "We didn't get there this year, but it's not like this is the end of the road.

" Things started going wrong for the Warriors as early as October when a video surfaced of Green punching teammate Jordan Poole in a pre-season practice.

Kerr called it a crisis, and it may have carried over as the Warriors got off to a rough start that included losing their first eight away games of the season.

The Warriors' road struggles and their slumping defense saw them fighting for playoff position in the West. They needed seven games to subdue the inexperienced Sacramento Kings in the first round.

"To be honest, I think this team finally maxed out," Kerr said. "This is not a championship team. If we were, we'd be moving on." While Kerr was not ready to sound the death knell of a dynasty -- one that had not lost a Western Conference playoff series since he took the helm in 2014, he said this time, at least, the Lakers were just better.

"I feel sad for our team, for our players. At the same time, very realistic -- the better team won," he said.

"There are no regrets, but losing sucks."

Related Topics

Road Thompson Los Angeles Same Sacramento Tank May October Gold All Coach Sad

Recent Stories

Grant Bradburn confirmed as Pakistan men's head co ..

Grant Bradburn confirmed as Pakistan men's head coach

46 minutes ago
 ISPR dismisses rumours about imposition of martial ..

ISPR dismisses rumours about imposition of martial law

57 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th May 2023

3 hours ago
 Haaland named FWA Footballer of the Year

Haaland named FWA Footballer of the Year

11 hours ago
 Dubai Investments reports AED314.45 million in qua ..

Dubai Investments reports AED314.45 million in quarterly net profit

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.