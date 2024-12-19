Keshav Maharaj Ruled Out Of ODI Series Against Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 19, 2024 | 03:01 PM
Bjorn Fortuin replaces Keshav Maharaj after latter got injured before second One Day International (ODI)
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2024) Keshav Maharaj, the spinner of South Africa, got injured before the second One Day International (ODI) against Pakistan on Thursday.
Keshav Maharaj was ruled out of the ODI series due to the injury.
Bjorn Fortuin replaced Keshav Maharaj for the upcoming clash.
Pakistan currently leads the 3-match ODI series against South Africa 1-0, with the second ODI due to be played today.
Recent Stories
Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan
ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shrimp farming facility in KEZAD
Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom' initiative to all residents ..
Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27
Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa International Festival 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Literature ..
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Human Solidarity Day
Weather Update: Stronger-than-usual easterly winds to blow in Karachi tomorrow
Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi appointed as Managing Director of UAE National Orche ..
World 'Pencak Silat' Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi
PCB chairman Naqvi chairs BoGs meeting in Islamabad
More Stories From Sports
-
Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan28 seconds ago
-
PCB chairman Naqvi chairs BoGs meeting in Islamabad2 hours ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Games: Sindh defeat KPK in nail-biting football final15 hours ago
-
3 matches decided in Woodward Trophy U-17 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament15 hours ago
-
Amorim eager for wantaway Rashford to stay at Manchester United15 hours ago
-
Punjab dominates hockey competitions at Quaid-e-Azam15 hours ago
-
Balochistan, Punjab judokas assert dominance at Quaid-e-Azam Games18 hours ago
-
Co-curricular sports activities crucial for physical, mental health : Fakhar Jahan18 hours ago
-
LDA invites three player sisters as guests for winning positions18 hours ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Games: Punjab rack up 163 medals to stay on top of medals tally18 hours ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Games: Athletes exhibit standout performances in athletics’ competitions18 hours ago
-
South Africa call up two uncapped fast bowlers for Pakistan Test series20 hours ago