Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan

Bjorn Fortuin replaces Keshav Maharaj after latter got injured before second One Day International (ODI)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2024) Keshav Maharaj, the spinner of South Africa, got injured before the second One Day International (ODI) against Pakistan on Thursday.

Keshav Maharaj was ruled out of the ODI series due to the injury.

Bjorn Fortuin replaced Keshav Maharaj for the upcoming clash.

Pakistan currently leads the 3-match ODI series against South Africa 1-0, with the second ODI due to be played today.