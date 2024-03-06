Harry Kewell's Yokohama F-Marinos gained a slender advantage over Chinese side Shandong Taishan in their Asian Champions League quarter-final with a 2-1 first-leg win on Wednesday

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Harry Kewell's Yokohama F-Marinos gained a slender advantage over Chinese side Shandong Taishan in their Asian Champions League quarter-final with a 2-1 first-leg win on Wednesday.

Yokohama's Anderson Lopes scored in the seventh minute at Shandong's Jinan Olympic sports Centre Stadium before Yan Matheus doubled the Japanese team's lead midway through the second half.

But substitute Chen Pu scored in the 91st minute to keep Shandong's hopes alive heading into next week's return leg in Yokohama.

"It will be a tough game but we will be at home and we will have the fans behind us," said Matheus.

"We have some time to prepare and we have to concentrate. I hope we can play even better than we did tonight."

The semi-final opponents for the winners will be either Ulsan or fellow South Koreans Jeonbuk Motors, who drew 1-1 in their quarter-final first leg on Tuesday.

Former Leeds and Liverpool forward Kewell took over as Yokohama coach at the start of the year and he led the J-League side into their first ever Champions League quarter-final.

Shandong could find no place in the starting line-up for Brazilian striker Cryzan, the Champions League's joint-top scorer alongside Al-Hilal's Aleksandar Mitrovic on eight goals.

Yokohama and Shandong played each other twice in the competition's group stage, with the Japanese side winning both games.

They gained the upper hand again early in the quarter-final when the ball broke kindly for Lopes, and the Brazilian made space for himself before rifling a shot into the back of the net.

Yokohama continued to create chances in the first half and Matheus should have done better when he shot straight at goalkeeper Wang Dalei with the goal at his mercy.

Lopes was also guilty of profligacy when he fired over the bar in the first half's closing stages.

Shandong came out after the break with all guns blazing and Matheus Pato hit the post early in the second half.

Pato was also denied by Yokohama goalkeeper William Popp from close range minutes afterwards.

But Yokohama scored a second goal against the run of play in the 69th minute when Matheus hit a shot from outside the box that rolled past Wang and into the net.

Chen grabbed a crucial goal for the home side when he slammed the ball home at the back post in injury time at the end of the game.