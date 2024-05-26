Keys Wins Strasbourg Clay-court Title
Strasbourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) In-form American Madison Keys warmed up for the French Open by winning the first WTA title on red clay of her career with victory over compatriot Danielle Collins in Strasbourg on Saturday.
The 29-year-old Keys, who also reached the semi-finals in Madrid and quarter-finals in Rome this clay-court swing, eased to a 6-1, 6-2 win.
It was the world number 16's eighth career Tour-level title and first on red clay, after a 2019 success on green clay in Charleston.
Playing her final season before retirement, Collins won the Miami Masters in March and claimed the clay-court title last month at Charleston.
"I feel amazing," Keys said. "I went into today knowing that I was going to have to play some really good tennis in order to beat Danielle.
"She's been playing absolutely incredibly the last couple of months, and she's always a really tough opponent.
"I went into today thinking, 'OK, I'm just going to really go for everything that I can, and play some really good tennis,' and things worked out."
Keys will start her campaign at Roland Garros, where the French Open starts on Sunday, against Mexican Renata Zarazua, while Collins plays Caroline Dolehide.
