KHA Ramazan inter club hockey championship kicks off with thrilling opening match

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) Ramazan Inter Club Hockey Championship 2025 started with an exciting opening ceremony at the Olympian Hanif Khan & Dr. Junaid Ali Shah Sports Complex in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi.

The event, with a rich history in the city's sports Calendar, was inaugurated by KHA President Imtiaz Ali Shah.

In a traditional gesture, the tournament began with Shah hitting the first ball, signaling the commencement of the championship. He commended Olympian Hanif Khan, Honorary Secretary General of KHA, and his team for organizing such events that benefit players, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan. Shah also appreciated the players' enthusiasm and dedication to competing during this time.

KHA Secretary General Haider Hussain, KHA Chairman Gulfraz Ahmed Khan, and other notable figures, including international players and officials, attended the ceremony.

Hanif Khan presented a souvenir to the chief guest to mark the occasion.

Thirteen top hockey clubs from across Karachi are participating in the tournament. The opening match between Gulberg Hockey Club and Rabbani Hockey Club ended in a goalless draw, with both teams showcasing their skills in a tightly contested game. Umpires Rizwan Khan and Hammad Ahmed officiated, while technical officials Muhammad Faizan, Moin Alam, and Rashid Ali ensured smooth proceedings.

The KHA Ramadan Hockey Championship 2025 promises exciting hockey action in the upcoming matches, with fans eagerly anticipating more thrilling encounters.