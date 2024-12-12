KHA Winter Hockey Free Coaching Camp Concluded
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) in collaboration with the sports and Youth Affairs Department, Government of Sindh successfully concluded the first phase of its ten-day Free Winter Hockey Coaching camp at the KHA Sports Complex.
The camp, which ran from December 1st to 10th, provided intensive training to over 250 young boys and girls aged 8 to 25. Renowned hockey legends, including Olympians Hanif Khan, Iftikhar Syed, and Wasim Feroz, actively participated in the camp, sharing their expertise with the young players.
Their presence inspired the young athletes and ignited their passion for the sport.The KHA's commitment to nurturing young talent and reviving hockey in Pakistan is evident through its well-organized winter camp.
During the ten-day camp, international goalkeeper Abdul Ghafoor, Khalid Junior, former international players Zahid Maqbool, Khalid Paracha and Junaid Khan, including Moin Alam, Irfan Tahir, Minhal Niazi, Arshad Siddiqui, Imtiaz-ul-Hasan, Sagheer Hussain, Osama assisted the boys while Batool Kazim, Kashmala Batool, Sameera Naseem, Kanwal Ijaz, Momal Sakina, Shazma, Iqra Aziz assisted the girls during the training.
During the training, Chairman KHA Gulfraz Khan, Senior Vice Presidents Dr. S. Majid, Ijazuddin and Joint Secretary Javed Iqbal, Mohsin Ali Khan and Faisal Ismail per-formed the duties of camp coordinators.
The second phase of the camp is scheduled to commence on December 20th and will continue until the 30th.
