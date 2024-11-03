Khailta Punjab Initiative Lauded
Muhammad Rameez Published November 03, 2024 | 06:30 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N local leader Javed Akhtar Ansari said that Khailta Punjab is a remarkable initiative by CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
He inaugurated a football match and praised the program for creating opportunities for youth development and sports engagement.
The sports event is actively ongoing across Punjab, with a new football event starting in Multan.
The event was organized by the Sports Department. District Sports Officer Farooq Latif, TSO Noor Khan Qaisrani, DFA Multan President Mian Javed Qureshi, Convener Sheikh Muhammad Asif, and other officials attended the event.
In his remarks, Ansari observed that the program aligned with the party's vision to empower the youth with quality growth opportunities. He commended the Multan Sports Department for their excellent arrangements. The event concluded with player introductions and a group photo.
