Open Menu

Khailta Punjab Initiative Lauded

Muhammad Rameez Published November 03, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Khailta Punjab initiative lauded

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N local leader Javed Akhtar Ansari said that Khailta Punjab is a remarkable initiative by CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He inaugurated a football match and praised the program for creating opportunities for youth development and sports engagement.

The sports event is actively ongoing across Punjab, with a new football event starting in Multan.

The event was organized by the Sports Department. District Sports Officer Farooq Latif, TSO Noor Khan Qaisrani, DFA Multan President Mian Javed Qureshi, Convener Sheikh Muhammad Asif, and other officials attended the event.

In his remarks, Ansari observed that the program aligned with the party's vision to empower the youth with quality growth opportunities. He commended the Multan Sports Department for their excellent arrangements. The event concluded with player introductions and a group photo.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Multan Maryam Nawaz Sharif Sports Punjab Muslim Event

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

10 hours ago
 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

19 hours ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

19 hours ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

19 hours ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

20 hours ago
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

20 hours ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

20 hours ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

20 hours ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

20 hours ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

20 hours ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

20 hours ago

More Stories From Sports