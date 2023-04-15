Khairabad XI wins Ramazan Night Cricket Trophy

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Khairabad XI clinched the trophy of the Ramazan Night cricket Tournament played at Nowshera District Cricket Ground.

The final was played between Sher XI and Khairabad XI in which the Khairabad XI team won. Saqib was declared as Man of the tournament by the Organizing Secretary Ali Raza and his organizing team, whose efforts were appreciated.

In the final, the team of Sher XI scored 66 runs for the loss of five wickets in the scheduled six overs. In response, the team of Khairabad XI achieved the target in the fourth over with the loss of five wickets. Saqib batted aggressively on behalf of Khairabad XI.

Even before this, he had shown excellent performance in many matches, leading the team to easy success, so he was also named Man of the Tournament and Man of the Series.