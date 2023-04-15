UrduPoint.com

Khairabad XI Wins Ramazan Night Cricket Trophy

Muhammad Rameez Published April 15, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Khairabad XI wins Ramazan Night Cricket Trophy

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Khairabad XI clinched the trophy of the Ramazan Night cricket Tournament played at Nowshera District Cricket Ground.

The final was played between Sher XI and Khairabad XI in which the Khairabad XI team won. Saqib was declared as Man of the tournament by the Organizing Secretary Ali Raza and his organizing team, whose efforts were appreciated.

In the final, the team of Sher XI scored 66 runs for the loss of five wickets in the scheduled six overs. In response, the team of Khairabad XI achieved the target in the fourth over with the loss of five wickets. Saqib batted aggressively on behalf of Khairabad XI.

Even before this, he had shown excellent performance in many matches, leading the team to easy success, so he was also named Man of the Tournament and Man of the Series.

Related Topics

Cricket Man Nowshera

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs providing golden resid ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs providing golden residency visas to imams, Muslim sc ..

9 minutes ago
 DEWA launches its second nanosatellite DEWA SAT-2

DEWA launches its second nanosatellite DEWA SAT-2

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for strengthening United Nations

Pakistan calls for strengthening United Nations

44 minutes ago
 Military leadership reiterates commitment to suppo ..

Military leadership reiterates commitment to support national responses against ..

51 minutes ago
 UAE participates in International Monetary and Fin ..

UAE participates in International Monetary and Financial Committee meeting

1 hour ago
 12 dead, 27 injured in bus accident in west India

12 dead, 27 injured in bus accident in west India

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.