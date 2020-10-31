Khaksar City leads Group-A Point Table in Mardan Premier Football League

The seventh match of the Mardan Premier Football League changed the complexion of Group-A as Khaksar City, struggling at the bottom of the table stunned Takht Bhai Kings by 2-0 and become the leaders of the group here at Younis Football Stadium on Saturday

MARDAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :The seventh match of the Mardan Premier Football League changed the complexion of Group-A as Khaksar City, struggling at the bottom of the table stunned Takht Bhai Kings by 2-0 and become the leaders of the group here at Younis Football Stadium on Saturday.

Kings slipped to the bottom with this defeat before leading the group-A. This was a massive turn around for the City as they brought in star players from all around Pakistan for this match including Ramzan Ahmad from Faisalabad and Zain Baloch from Mastung, Balochistan, player of Pakistan Army Football team. Khalid, a national player, opened the scoring with a penalty in the 60th minute. Zain, the eventual Player of The Match, scored on the rebound of a fiery Ramzan's free kick in the 71th minute to double the lead. Jamal Khan, the goal-keeper of City, known as "Deewar-e-Khaksar" (solid wall) won a clean sheet by not conceding a goal in the match with some brilliant saves.

Khaksar City dominated the game throughout and controlled 61% of possession of the ball with some excellent flair distribution of ball that was largely enjoyed by the sitting spectators.

City had five shots on goal while Kings had three. Kings brought in Asad, a footballer from Qatar but the changes disturbed the team combination and thus they lost this important match. Because of this defeat Kings slipped to bottom from top in group-A.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan Abid Wazir was the chief guest on this occasion and witnessed the full match. Ex-MNA and Ex-District Nazim Himayat Ullah Mayar, Ex-President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce Ghazanfar Bilour, General Secretary KP Tanzeem-e-Tajiran Ihsan Baacha, along with other members of Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and Swat Chamber of Commerce were also present during the match.