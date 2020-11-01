Khaksar City qualify for the Mardan Premier Football League semi-finals

MARDAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) ::The 9th match of the Mardan Premier Football League (MPL) ended in a 0-0 Draw, but the goal-less draw was celebrated in great fashion by the Khaksar City fans as they end up above Toru Mayar United in Group-A Table by goal difference here on Sunday in front of the jam-packed Younis Football Stadium here.

This means that City becomes the second team to qualify for the MPL semi-finals together with Sikandari Kas Korona stars who qualified from Group B. However, Toru Mayar United, won the hearts of the crowds by their attacking play. Both the goal-keepers, City's captain "Deewar-e-Khaksar" Jamal Khan and United's Shaukat who also belongs from Khaksar but played for United made some great saves.

The police department had better arrangements of security due to the unprecedented crowd. The chief guest of the event was Ex-MPA Ubaid Ullah Mayar. He lauded the efforts of the MPL Chairman Nawaz Mandoori, MPL President Ghulam Habib Salarzai, MPL Chief Organizing consultant Jawad Mandoori, President District Football Association Mardan Ali Gohar and MPL General Secretary Amin Utmankhel for their efforts.

Despite huge disappointment for the United, Waseem, the captain of the United, was adjudicated as the Player of the Match.

Group-A top team Khaksar City are now with 4 Points (+1 Goal Difference & 3 Goals), Toru Mayar United are next with 4 Points (0 Goal Difference & 2 Goals) but have no chance to go through to the semi-finals by agonizingly close margin.

Hoti Eagles with 3 Points (0 Goal Difference & 3 Goals) stand 3rd in the Group A table, while Takht Bhai Kings with 3 Points (-1 Goal Difference & 1 Goal) are at the bottom. The Hoti Eagles versus Takht Bhai Kings will be like a quarter-final for both the teams. Hoti Eagles can afford a Draw while the Kings need a win to qualify for the next stage.

The Group B table is led by the Stars who have already qualified with 7 Points (+3 Goal Difference & 5 )who has a very important match with Sheikh Maltoon Warriors who need to win both their remaining matches are on 0 Points (with -5 Goal Difference & 2 Goals). The next match is like a knock-out match for Warriors against Tigers.