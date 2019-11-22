UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khalid Usman Fined 25 Per Cent Match Fee

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 02:58 PM

Khalid Usman fined 25 per cent match fee

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khalid Usman has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for a Level 1 offence relating to showing dissent at an umpires decision during a match in his side’s non first-class three-day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture against Northern at NBP Stadium, Karachi

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khalid Usman has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for a Level 1 offence relating to showing dissent at an umpires decision during a match in his side’s non first-class three-day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture against Northern at NBP Stadium, Karachi.

The incident happened in the 55th over of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s first innings when Khalid delayed his departure from the crease after being adjudged LBW, which was deemed as a disagreement over the decision by the on-field umpires.

Khalid was charged for the violation of Article 2.8 of the PCB’s Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel by on-field umpires, Khalid Mahmood Sr and Tahir Rasheed.

Khalid pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee Ali Gohar.

Related Topics

Karachi From National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

28 U19 cricketers invited for a six-week High Perf ..

19 minutes ago

In the backdrop of the decision of the Independent ..

39 minutes ago

Dubai Customs’ HR concludes training for 54 empl ..

45 minutes ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin to Hold Big Press ..

49 minutes ago

Pure drinking water key to decrease ratio of high ..

49 minutes ago

AJK President lauds Turkish Parliament, internatio ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.