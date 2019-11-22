Khalid Usman fined 25 per cent match fee

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khalid Usman has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for a Level 1 offence relating to showing dissent at an umpires decision during a match in his side’s non first-class three-day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture against Northern at NBP Stadium, Karachi

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khalid Usman has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for a Level 1 offence relating to showing dissent at an umpires decision during a match in his side’s non first-class three-day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture against Northern at NBP Stadium, Karachi.

The incident happened in the 55th over of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s first innings when Khalid delayed his departure from the crease after being adjudged LBW, which was deemed as a disagreement over the decision by the on-field umpires.

Khalid was charged for the violation of Article 2.8 of the PCB’s Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel by on-field umpires, Khalid Mahmood Sr and Tahir Rasheed.

Khalid pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee Ali Gohar.