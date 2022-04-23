UrduPoint.com

Khan Club Makes Into Final Of Ramadan Football Challenge Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 23, 2022 | 04:32 PM

Right Winger, Sohail, on Saturday, guided his team Khan Club- Sheikhan to a solitary goal victory against Dera Star Club in the first semi-final of the ongoing 'Ramadan Football Challenge Cup' played here at Kohat Sports Complex ground

Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Zia Ullah Khan, was the chief guest on this occasion who witnessed the thrilling semi-final..

The match kicked-off at a slow pace and took momentum in the fifth minute when Star Club Dera got a penalty kick, when the center striker Alam was blocked by unfairly in the danger zone. Subsequently, Dera Star Club could not materialize as their mid-field Jabbar failed to score as he saw his left foot kick went wide from the goal-post.

However, the first-half ended in a draw as both teams failed to score a goal It was on the second half in which Khan Club managed to score a goal through their right winger, Sohail Khan, on the field attempt.

From this goal, Sohail culminated eight goals in the tournament.

Star Club Dera, however, also showed some resistance in the dying moments but failed to level the tally.

Now the second semi-final will be played between Malangi Club Kohat and Shinwari Club of Khyber District.

It is learned that Provincial Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Khan Jhagra and Director General Sports, KP, Khalid Khan would grace the occasion on the field and in prize distribution ceremony.

