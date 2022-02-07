UrduPoint.com

Khanewal Win Kashmir Basket Ball Match In Nailbiting Finish Against Multan

Muhammad Rameez Published February 07, 2022 | 06:38 PM

Khanewal youth basketball club won Kashmir Solidarity match against Multan club by a single point, 36-35, in a nailbiting finish at Thana ground here on Monday

Multan was leading by a single point till the last moments, however, a two-point score by Mahr Muhammad Ashfaq Mirali reversed the lead in favour of Khanewal just 10 seconds before the conclusion that remained till last.

Multan was leading by a single point till the last moments, however, a two-point score by Mahr Muhammad Ashfaq Mirali reversed the lead in favour of Khanewal just 10 seconds before the conclusion that remained till last.

Other main contributors from Khanewal included club captain Imran Chawan, Muhammad Akmal and Kafeel Ghauri while Nomi Gujjar, Hafiz Shumail Asim, Amir Rehmani and Muhammad Asif excelled from Multan.

Chairman basket ball club Chaudhry Sanaullah Malik and Amjad Ali Awan distributed prizes among the players.

Jibran Ahmad, Muhammad Ramzan Jani, media coordinator Pakistan Boxing Federation Muhammad Pervaiz Paracha, and Rana Muhammad Hassan were present. Amjad Awan and Rana Moinuddin Naveed Ahmad Kamboh performed as referees.

