Khatri Loses In Scrabble Players C'ship Final

Published July 28, 2022

Khatri loses in Scrabble Players C'ship final

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistani ace player Waseem Khatri lost to Austin Shin of England in the final of the Scrabble Players Championship at Baltimore, USA.

According to details, Austin downed Khatri by 3-1 in the best-of-five finals.

It may be mentioned that Khatri, who hails from Karachi was an eight time national champion and represents Pakistan in various International Tournaments and wins laurels for the country. He was also a Scrabble coach.

