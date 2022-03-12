Khawaja steers Australia to 251 on day 1 of Karachi Test

Opener Usman Khawaja scored his first Test century in the country of his birth as Australia ended the opening day of the second Test against Pakistan on a commanding 251 for three at the National Stadium on Saturday

The 35-year-old's unbeaten 127 included 13 boundaries and a six from 266 balls with Steven Smith (72) providing support at the other end until he fell to a sharp Hasan Ali delivery with seven balls left in the day. The ball made Smith play and barely carried to slip where Faheem Ashraf pounced to his left for a stunning grab.

Smith, who stroked his 35th half-century, faced 214 balls and struck seven fours.

Earlier in the day, Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat. All-rounder Faheem Ashraf recalled after missing the first Test due to injury snagged the first breakthrough, getting the ball to nip away and drawing an edge from David Warner (36) straight into the gloves of wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan.

Three overs later, Sajid Khan's direct throw beat an athletic Marnus Labuschagne as Australia slipped to 91 for two.

However, from then till the second last over of the day, Australia looked in complete control with Khawaja leading the charge.

Khawaja pushed spinner Sajid Khan for a sharp single towards square-leg to reach the landmark, punching the air to celebrate his 10th Test ton drawing applause from a crowd at the iconic venue.

Khawaja first put on a solid 82-run stand for the opening wicket with Warner, who looked dangerous and greeted Sajid into the attack with two sixes.

After Wanrer and Labuschagne departed in quick succession, Khawaja and Smith frustrated Pakistan's attack forcing spinners Nauman Ali and Sajid to resort to a defensive line to contain the runs. Babar Azam came on to bowl and used part-timer Azhar Ali on the other end to complete the 80 overs before the second new ball, with the score at 235 for two.

Australia made one change for the match, with leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson making his Test debut in place of pacer Josh Hazlewood, while Pakistan have brought in Hasan and Faheem.