Khawaja to open for Australia in 5th Ashes Test as Harris dropped

Hobart, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Double Sydney centurion Usman Khawaja will move up to open the batting for Australia in the final Test beginning in Hobart on Friday, captain Pat Cummins confirmed Thursday.

Cummins announced Khawaja would replace Marcus Harris as David Warner's opening partner with Travis Head slotting back in at number five for the day-night pink-ball match after sitting out the fourth Test in Sydney with Covid.

With Head cleared to play, Australia opted to retain Khawaja -- who scored 137 and 101 not out in Sydney -- and omit Harris, who has struggled to make an impact with a top score of 76 in the series.

Cummins said a final decision on whether to play bower Scott Boland will be made later Thursday, with the Victorian seamer being given a final chance to prove he has recovered from sore ribs he suffered when he fell in the Sydney Test.

If he is out injured, then Jhye Richardson is the likely replacement.

Harris has been given a number of chances over his career, but in 14 matches he has not scored a century and is averaging just over 25.

The 35-year-old Khawaja has been in and out of the Australian team, but his twin centuries in Sydney made it impossible to drop him for the fifth Test, especially considering his form and experience at the top of the order.

He has opened the batting in five Tests, scoring two centuries and averaging 96.80.

"The message to Harry (Harris) is that he is going really well, it's just that it's not too often that someone comes in and scores two centuries in the same game," Cummins said.

There had been some talk of elevating Marnus Labuschagne to open, but Cummins said that was never a possibility.