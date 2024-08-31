Open Menu

Khawar Hyat Memorial Tennis Tournament Kicks Off

Muhammad Rameez Published August 31, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Khawar Hyat Memorial Tennis Tournament kicks off

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The Khawar Hyat Khan Memorial National Ranking Tennis Tournament began at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex in Islamabad on Saturday.

With over 250 entries across seven categories, the tournament has drawn participants from all over Pakistan.

The categories include Men's Singles, Men's Doubles, Ladies' Singles, Boys' 18 & Under Singles, Boys' 14 & Under Singles, Boys' 12 & Under Singles, and Senior Doubles 50 & Above.

In the Men's Singles Final Qualifying Round, eight players emerged victorious, securing their spots in the main draw.

Kamran Khan defeated M. Talha Khan 6-1, Mohammad Ali won against Kashan Tariq 6-0, M. Haziq Aasim triumphed over Kamran Nisar 6-2, and Syed Murtaza Hussain dominated Ubaida Ilyas 6-0. Other winners included Shehryar Anees, who beat Abdullah Azhar 6-2, Shahid Afridi, who overpowered Zain Saeed 6-0, Haider Ali Rizwan, who defeated Saifullah 6-0, and Rayan Khan, who edged out Syed Hamza Hussain 6-4.

The main draw matches are scheduled to begin on Sunday at 9:00 am

