Khawar Hyat Memorial Tennis Tournament Sees Intense Quarter-final Matches
Muhammad Rameez Published September 03, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Khawar Hyat Khan Memorial National Ranking Tennis Tournament saw intense competitions as players battled for spots in the semifinals across various categories at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Tuesday.
In the Men's Singles quarter-finals, Muzammil Murtaza fought back to win against Abdullah Adnan 5-7, 7-5, 7-5. Muhammad Shoaib also came back from behind to advance to the last four stage, defeating Mudassir Murtaza 5-7, 6-3, 6-2. Yousaf Khalil secured his place in the semifinal with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Barkatullah, while seasoned player Aqeel Khan comfortably dispatched Ahmad Nael Qureshi with a 6-3, 6-1 win.
The Men's Doubles quarter-finals featured dominating performances, with the pair of Mudassir Murtaza and Shahzad Khan defeating M.
Talha Khan and M. Huzaifa Khan 6-1, 6-0. In a closely contested match, Hamza Roman and Saqib Hayat edged out Sami Zeb Khan and Abdullah Adnan with a score of 7-6(3), 6-7(5), 10-8.
In the Boys' 18 & Under Singles quarter-finals, Bilal Asim overpowered Muhammad Salar 6-1, 6-4, while Hamza Roman won against Abdullah Azhar 6-3, 6-3. Ahmad Nael Qureshi also advanced, beating Asad Zaman 6-1, 6-4.
In the Boys' 14 & Under Singles quarter-finals, Muhammad Junaid triumphed over Zohaib Amjad 4-0, 1-4, 4-2, and M. Hassan Usmani overwhelmed M. Ibraheem Gill 4-0, 4-0.
The Boys' 12 & Under Singles quarter-finals saw Rashid Ali dominate Robin Amoun with a 4-0, 4-0 victory, and M. Ibraheem Gill beat M. Suhaib Javed 4-1, 4-1.
The tournament will continue on Wednesday with fixtures starting at 10:00 am.
