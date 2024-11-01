Khelta Punjab Games Inaugurated At Dring Stadium
Muhammad Rameez Published November 01, 2024 | 07:27 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Under the direction of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the district-level Khelta Punjab Games 2024 have commenced at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur.
The inaugural ceremony was attended by Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Zaheer Iqbal Channar as the chief guest and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq as the guest of honor. President of the Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industries Malik Sarfaraz Nazim, Divisional Sports Officer Aamir Hamid, District Sports Officer Fawad Anwar, officials, athletes, and sports enthusiasts were also present at the occasion.
As part of the Khelta Punjab Games 2024, there are separate athletics and badminton competitions for girls and boys, along with boys' competitions in hockey, football, cricket, tap ball, and kabaddi at the district level. During this event, an exciting kabaddi match was held between Rana Kabaddi Club Bahawalpur and Ustad Khalid Kabaddi Club Yazman, which Rana Kabaddi Club Bahawalpur won with a score of 47 points against 33 points.
Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar stated that the Khelta Punjab Games 2024 is a remarkable initiative by the Chief Minister of Punjab. He encouraged athletes to engage deeply and with dedication in sports. He mentioned that the government is making substantial efforts for the welfare of athletes and urged them to showcase their exceptional talents in the sports arena, praising the kabaddi players for their performance.
Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq congratulated the Sports Department and the organizers, stating that the athletes demonstrated excellent discipline and sportsmanship. He encouraged the athletes to participate in sports activities with the same enthusiasm and spirit, thus bringing honor to the nation. As a token of remembrance, shields were presented to Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Zaheer Iqbal Channar and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq.
