‘Khelta Punjab’ Games Open In Muzaffargarh
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain Memon hit a stroke off the bowling of Parliamentary Secretary and Member Punjab Sports board Muhammad Ajmal Khan Chandia to kick off ‘Khelta Punjab’ games, here on Friday.
Her inaugural stroke set the stage for 495 athletes and 67 teams to demonstrate their prowess in sports in district Muzaffargarh.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Yousuf Cheena and District Sports Officer Muhammad Kaleem were present at the opening ceremony along with other officials and a large number of players and sports enthusiasts.
A large number of youngsters are participating in the ‘Khelta Punjab’ games, exactly 495 players in athletics events only including 111 girls and 384 boys. Total six games would be played during the week long sports event and remaining five included cricket, hockey, football, badminton, and Kabaddi
The week-long sports event, scheduled to conclude on Nov 8, is set to showcase 40 cricket teams, eight football teams, seven Kabaddi teams, and six girls and as many boys Badminton teams.
