Khizer Hayat Felicitates Aleem Dar On Officiating 210 ODIs

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:30 PM

Khizer Hayat felicitates Aleem Dar on officiating 210 ODIs

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Former ICC umpire Khizer Hayat said on Monday that he was very pleased to see the milestone achieved by Aleem Dar on achieving world record of officiating most number of one day matches by any cricket umpire.

Aleem Dar by standing as umpire in the ODI match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe has set a record of officiating 210 matches.

Dar was awarded a special memento for his 210th appearance as an umpire for an one-day international (ODI) cricket match when he turned up for the second ODI between the green shirts and Zimbabwe.

Aleem Dar's 210th appearance set the record of him supervising the highest number of ODI matches in the world. With a new feather in his cap, he beat the 209-match feat held by South African Rudi Koertzen.

Khizer said that Aleem Dar is a great inspiration for young umpires and he has brighten the name of country.

"I wish him further success in his future.

Before the second ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe started, Aleem Dar was seen excitedly clutching his souvenir following a brief ceremony at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Last year, Aleem Dar set the record of supervising the most Test matches when he stood in his 129th Test — played between Australia and New Zealand in December.

Born on June 6, 1968, in Jhang, Aleem Dar is a member of the Elite Panel of ICC Umpires. He had also played first-class cricket before becoming an umpire.

Aleem Dar has also won the David Shepherd Trophy as the best umpire of the year for three years in a row from 2009 to 2011, after being nominated twice in 2005 and 2006.

More Stories From Sports

