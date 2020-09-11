KHL Postpones Regular Season Match as 7 Players Tested Positive for COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) has postponed the match of the regular season between Dinamo Riga and Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk because seven players of the latter team had tested positive for COVID-19.

"The Dinamo Riga vs Neftekhimik game, which was scheduled to take place on Friday, Sep. 11, is postponed. On arrival in Riga on Thursday, the Neftekhimik players underwent the obligatory express tests for SARS-CoV-2. Seven players showed positive results," the league said in a statement on Thursday.

The players of Neftekhimik have been sent to St. Petersburg where they will undergo additional coronavirus tests.

"More extensive testing will provide more detailed results and help to determine what happens with the rest of Neftekhimik's current road games," the league added.

Russia comes fourth in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases, with more than 1 million confirmed patients and over 18,000 fatalities.