Khoso hopeful for Pak athletes in Asian Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Director General Pakistan Sports board (PSB) Shoaib Khoso has expressed the hope that Pakistani athletes would perform well and bring good results in the 19th edition of Asian Games at China.

He was talking to the athletes and officials of different teams at Pakistan Sports Complex here Wednesday. They informed him about their preparations.

Khoso expressed his best wishes for the athletes and hoped that Pakistani athletes would show good skills in the Games. Sports players are the ambassadors of the country and they should make the name of the country proud with their performance, hard work and honesty, he said.

He said that Pakistani nation was a sports loving nation and the PSB is making all out efforts to promote sports in the country. We are providing all-out support to the training camps set for Asian Games, he said.

It may be mentioned that national Taekwondo, Squash and Hockey teams would leave for China on Thursday to participate in their respective competitions at the Games. Pakistan's contingent would compete in 25 different sports events in the mega event to be held in Hangzhou, China.

The Pakistan Taekwondo team participating in the Asian Games includes Hamza Umar Saeed, Haroon Khan, Muhammad Arbaaz Khan, Aqdus Ullah Qadeer and Naila, while the team officials comprise Shamim Akhtar as Manager, Seongoh Choi and Yousef Karami as coaches.

Taekwondo players Hamza Umar Saeed and Haroon Khan were well prepared for the Asian Games and were hopeful of winning medals for the country.

The national squash team includes Noor ul Ain, Mehwish Ali, Sadia Gul, Noor ul Huda, Nasir Iqbal, Farhan Zaman, Noor Zaman, Muhammad Asim while Faheem Gul will accompany as coach.