Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test Series

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Khurram Shazad has been ruled out of the Test series against Australia due to a stress fracture in his left 10th rib, as well as an abdominal muscle tear.

Fast Bowler Khurram Shahzad complained of discomfort in his left side during the first test.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement on Thursday said it would consult a specialist in Australia after which a final management protocol would be established for the player.

He will then return to the NCA in Lahore where he will continue his injury management and rehabilitation, the PCB added.