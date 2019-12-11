UrduPoint.com
Khurshal Leaves For Canadian, US Juniors Squash Open

Zeeshan Mehtab 15 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 02:03 PM

Khushal Riaz Khan left for Canada to participate in the Canadian Junior Open and US Junior Squash Championship 2019 Under-17 category

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Khushal Riaz Khan left for Canada to participate in the Canadian Junior Open and US Junior Squash Championship 2019 Under-17 category.

Khushal, after participating in Canadian Junior Open Squash Championship, will rush to Boston, the United States of America, to take part in the US Junior Open Squash Championship commencing from December 14 to 17, 2019.

Khushal Riaz Khan, representing the national flag career PIA, is also a promising student of renowned educational institution Edwards College Peshawar. Khushal top seeded in the Boys Under-17 category.

More than 320 players from around are taking part in the Canadian Junior. Khushal Riaz on this occasion lauded the role of PIA management for their valuable role in promotion of sports in Pakistan and providing all out support to him. He also thanked the Principal and Director Sports of Edwards College Peshawar Nawabzada Khan for the valuable support and encouraging him.

He said that he is well prepared to challenge his opponents in squash court by performing up to the mark. He said it is a great honor for him to represent the country in two important International junior Squash Championships.

