Khushal Riaz Upset Saddam To Win UET National Squash Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published May 21, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Khushal Riaz upset Saddam to win UET national squash championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Khushal Riaz Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has won the UET Expo Open Squash Championship by defeating Saddamul Haq of Pakistan Army in a thrill-packed final.

The National Squash championship was held in EXPO 2024 organized under the auspices of University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar.

Khushal Riaz Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won in the first round, Hamza Tariq of UET in the second round and Muhammad Arsh of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the third round.

Aizaz Khan qualified for the final of the championship, Khushal Riaz Khan won all these matches by 2-0.

In the final, he faced Saddamul Haque of Pak Army and Khushal won the match by 2-1 and took the title of the tournament.

Chairman Computer System Department Dr. Laeeq Hassan gave them trophy and cash prize.

On this occasion, Khushal Riaz Khan thanked the Directorate General of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the encouragement and said that the training and guidance of his coach Former World Number 10 Amjad Khan had a big hand in his success. Khushal expressed his determination that he will achieve more success by working hard day and night.

