Khushal Riaz Upset Saddam To Win UET National Squash Championship
Muhammad Rameez Published May 21, 2024 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Khushal Riaz Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has won the UET Expo Open Squash Championship by defeating Saddamul Haq of Pakistan Army in a thrill-packed final.
The National Squash championship was held in EXPO 2024 organized under the auspices of University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar.
Khushal Riaz Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won in the first round, Hamza Tariq of UET in the second round and Muhammad Arsh of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the third round.
Aizaz Khan qualified for the final of the championship, Khushal Riaz Khan won all these matches by 2-0.
In the final, he faced Saddamul Haque of Pak Army and Khushal won the match by 2-1 and took the title of the tournament.
Chairman Computer System Department Dr. Laeeq Hassan gave them trophy and cash prize.
On this occasion, Khushal Riaz Khan thanked the Directorate General of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the encouragement and said that the training and guidance of his coach Former World Number 10 Amjad Khan had a big hand in his success. Khushal expressed his determination that he will achieve more success by working hard day and night.
APP/ijz/1555/
Recent Stories
The President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen People Sent ..
Vivo V30e 5G Launched in Pakistan with Sleek Design and Advanced Imaging Capabil ..
Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train fares
Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4
LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi
Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi
One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager
Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism
More Stories From Sports
-
KP U23 Regional Games: Peshawar Region Men, Women Trials tomorrow: Kashif Farhan25 minutes ago
-
Sindh Tennis Association congratulates newly elected Sindh Olympic Association leaders55 minutes ago
-
PSA to launch Hall of Fame1 hour ago
-
Pak team secures 2nd consecutive win in ATF 12 & under Team Competition2 hours ago
-
Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 43 hours ago
-
New Liverpool boss Slot admits he could not resist lure of club14 hours ago
-
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager17 hours ago
-
Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win17 hours ago
-
Guardiola casts doubt over long-term Man City future19 hours ago
-
Man City win historic fourth straight Premier League title21 hours ago
-
Pakistan likely to include Haris Rauf, Usman Khan in squad for T20I match against England1 day ago
-
National football team training camp kicks off in Islamabad1 day ago