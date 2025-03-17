Khushdil penalised for breach of ICC code

Pakistan all-rounder Khushdil Shah has been penalised for breaching ICC Code of Conduct during the first of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Pakistan all-rounder Khushdil Shah has been penalised for breaching ICC Code of Conduct during the first of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Khushdil Shah has been penalised 50% of his match fee for a Level 2 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct, said ICC prese release on Monday.

The incident occurred during the first T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan in Christchurch on 16th March (Sunday).

Khushdil was found in violation of Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with a player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match).”

The incident happened during the 8th over of Pakistan’s innings when Khushdil barged into the back of bowler Zakary Foulkes.

The act was classified as ‘inappropriate physical contact with a high degree of force’ and was deemed ‘reckless, negligent.’

Khushdil accepted the sanctions levelled by the umpires and Match Referee Jeff Crowe, as a result of which there was no need for a formal hearing.

Along with the fine, three demerit points have been added to Khushdil’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

If four or more demerit points are accumulated within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points. Two suspension points result in a ban from either one Test, two ODIs or two T20Is, whichever comes first for the player.

Pakistan lost the first T20I by 9 wickets after they crumbled to 91-10.