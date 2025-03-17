Khushdil Penalised For Breach Of ICC Code
Muhammad Rameez Published March 17, 2025 | 08:41 PM
Pakistan all-rounder Khushdil Shah has been penalised for breaching ICC Code of Conduct during the first of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Pakistan all-rounder Khushdil Shah has been penalised for breaching ICC Code of Conduct during the first of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.
Khushdil Shah has been penalised 50% of his match fee for a Level 2 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct, said ICC prese release on Monday.
The incident occurred during the first T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan in Christchurch on 16th March (Sunday).
Khushdil was found in violation of Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with a player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match).”
The incident happened during the 8th over of Pakistan’s innings when Khushdil barged into the back of bowler Zakary Foulkes.
The act was classified as ‘inappropriate physical contact with a high degree of force’ and was deemed ‘reckless, negligent.’
Khushdil accepted the sanctions levelled by the umpires and Match Referee Jeff Crowe, as a result of which there was no need for a formal hearing.
Along with the fine, three demerit points have been added to Khushdil’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.
If four or more demerit points are accumulated within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points. Two suspension points result in a ban from either one Test, two ODIs or two T20Is, whichever comes first for the player.
Pakistan lost the first T20I by 9 wickets after they crumbled to 91-10.
Recent Stories
King of Jordan urges maintaining Gaza ceasefire, supports reconstruction
Air Arabia shareholders approve 25 percent dividend distribution at Annual Gener ..
CM launches programs for special children
PJA launches four training courses for judges
Model cart bazaars to be established at 14 new places in Lahore
TIKA strengthens Turkish-Pakistani ties with special Iftar for orphans
Drug paddler gets 9 year imprisonment
UNICEF warns Gaza’s children face dire health crisis amid Israeli blockade of ..
Khushdil penalised for breach of ICC code
ATC declares Murad Saeed others as absconder in judicial complex attack case
Police launch massive crackdown against Malgazar Bhalkani Gang
Attempt to kidnap CTD official foiled by public in Bannu
More Stories From Sports
-
Khushdil penalised for breach of ICC code5 minutes ago
-
Asif Afridi ruled out of National T20 Cup10 minutes ago
-
Is Virat Kohli going to withdraw T20I retirement?45 minutes ago
-
Special Olympics Pakistan squad returns home with 11 Medals, receives warm welcome27 minutes ago
-
KP women's lacrosse team meets Governor after Okinawa Open victory27 minutes ago
-
Cricketer collapses, dies in Adelaide amid Australia heatwave2 hours ago
-
KHA Ramazan inter club hockey championship kicks off with thrilling opening match4 hours ago
-
PCB suffers huge financial loss of millions of rupees for hosting ICC CT 2025, Indian media report6 hours ago
-
Arsenal edge out Chelsea, Man Utd beat Leicester1 hour ago
-
Marc Marquez wins Argentina MotoGP to maintain perfect start10 hours ago
-
Ramazan Floodlight Tournaments in full-swing23 hours ago
-
Ayzaz wins Ramadan Tenpin Bowling C’ship1 day ago