Khushdil Shah Charged For Code Of Conduct Violation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 11, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Khushdil Shah charged for code of conduct violation

Khushdil Shah had asked the umpire twice to check the ball during the 15th over of Multan Sultans’ batting against Peshawar Zalmi at Rawalpindi Stadium.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2023) Multan Sultans’ Khushdil Shah has been fined 10 per cent of match fee for a level 1 breach of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during his side’s match against Peshawar Zalmi at the Pindi cricket Stadium on Friday.

Khushdil was charged for violating Article 2.

4 that reads as, “Disobeying an umpire’s instruction during the match”. The incident took place in the 15th over of Multan Sultans’ batting, when Khushdil, twice in the over asked umpires to check the ball.

Since Khushdil pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Muhammad Javed, there was no need of a formal hearing.

The charge was imposed by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Martin Saggers.

