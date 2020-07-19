UrduPoint.com
Khushdil Shah Rules Out Of Action For Three Weeks

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 04:30 PM

Khushdil Shah rules out of action for three weeks

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan cricket squads left-handed batsman Khushdil Shah has been ruled out of action for three weeks after suffering a fracture in his left thumb while batting during Saturday's training session in Derby, England.

Khushdil is not featuring in the ongoing four-day intra-squad match and will not be available for selection for the second four-dayer, which will be played from 24-27 July in Derby, said a spokesman for the Pakistan Cricket board here on Sunday.

"As the nail is intact and there is no injury to nail bed, the orthopedic surgeon, team physician and team physiotherapist expect Khushdil to resume physical training by the end of the next week," he said.

