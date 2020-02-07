Pakistani talented skier Khushim Sahiba clinched a gold medal in the Women's Giant Slalom category of the 3rd Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Cup

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ):Pakistani talented skier Khushim Sahiba clinched a gold medal in the Women's Giant Slalom category of the 3rd Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Cup.

Earlier, she had also bagged a gold medal in the same category of the 4th CAS Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup, said a press release issued here.

She carried on with her superb performance from the opening day of the event and outperformed her opponents on the majestic Malam Jabba ski slope.

Elvira Zakarayeva from Azerbaijan, won the silver medal, while Umama Wali from Pakistan got a bronze.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian skiers remained unassailable in the Men's Giant Slalom Category. It was a close competition between Nazarity Petruk and Ivan Kravchuk, however, Nazarity Petruk earned the gold by getting 1st position. The bronze medal was also won by another Ukrainian Aib Vitalli.

Seasoned skiers from Pakistan Mir Nawaz and Muhammad Abbas also had a wonderful race but they could not finish on the podium.