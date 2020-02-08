Khushim earns four consecutive gold medals in Malam Jabba Ski events

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan's Khushim Sahiba bagged four consecutive gold as the curtains were drawn on the Malam Jabba Ski events on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by Pakistan Air Force (PAF), after winning the gold in women's slalom category of the 4th CAS Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup last day, she also won the slalom race of 3rd Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Cup. Her compatriot Umama Wali clinched the silver, whereas Nazima Khair Zad from Afghanistan won bronze medal.

Meanwhile in men's event, Ukrainian Vitalii Aib remained invincible in slalom races and clinched gold medal.

Local sensation Muhammad Karim put up a stiff fight to bag silver. Ukrainian Nazariy Petruk finished third and won bronze medal.

Around 36 international skiers from across the world participated in these events. Under the auspices of PAF, Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan is eagerly striving to promote winter sports in the country. Holding such events would not only promote winter sports in the country but also help in boosting the tourism industry of Pakistan.