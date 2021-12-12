UrduPoint.com

Khyber Beat South Waziristan In Hockey Final As South Waziristan Bags Taekwondo Trophy

Zeeshan Mehtab 40 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 04:50 PM

Khyber beat South Waziristan in Hockey final as South Waziristan bags Taekwondo trophy

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber district defeated South Waziristan in the final of the hockey event part of the Integrated Tribal Districts sports Festival being played at newly laying Astro-Turf at Kohat Sports Complex on Sunday.

Director Sports Merged Area Pir Abdullah Shah was the chief guest on this occasion. In-charge Games and former national hockey player Ayub Khan, focus person Awan Hussain, Imran Khan and other officials of the Merged Districts were also present.

Khyber district defeated South Waziristan by 4-1 in a thrilling match and clinched the trophy. Regional Sports Officer Sikandar Shah, Assistant Director Ashfaq Ahmed, DSO Sajid Afridi, District Sports Officer Raheed Gul Malaguri, Tehsildar Dara Adam Khail, and others were present on the occasion.

In the Taekwondo event held in Dera Ismail Khan, South Waziristan won seven gold, one silver and one bronze medal and took the first position with 127 points. Bajaur took second position with two gold medals, three silver medals and five bronze medals, taking 93 points, Khyber took third position with 66 points, took one gold, one silver and seven bronze medals.

Khurram took fourth position with two silver medals and one bronze medal by securing 37 points, sub-district took fifth position with two silver and one bronze medal by securing 27 points.

In the 54 kg weight category of the event, Muhammad Tabash of South Waziristan won gold, Hamid Ullah of Karam won silver and Hamza Amir of Bajaur and Abdul Qadir of Khyber won bronze medals. In the 58kg weight category, Fahdar islam of South Waziristan won gold, Shafiq of Khyber District won silver while Abu Bakar of Tank and Muhammad Rashid of DI Khan won bronze medals. Ibrahim of Khyber won gold medal in 63 kg category, Usman Khan of Bajaur district won silver medal, Muhammad Ehtisham of South Waziristan and Hazrat Ullah of Bannu won bronze medals. In the first semi-final of the football tournament, Khyber defeated Bannu 2-0 and qualified for the final. The second semi-final will be played between North Waziristan and South Waziristan.

